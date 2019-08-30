English
Fastest woman on four wheels Jessi Combs dies trying to break own record

Jessi Combs
Jessi Combs had tried to break her record in October. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, August 30: Jessi Combs, considered the "fastest woman on four wheels," was killed in a car accident in Oregon (USA) trying to break her own record.

Combs's jet car crashed in the Alvord Desert where she was pronounced dead at the scene, officers in the northwestern US state of Oregon said in a statement.

The 36-year-old, earned her "fastest woman" title in 2013 when she hit 398 miles (641 kilometers) per hour, and police said the fatal crash occurred while "attempting to break" the record.

"Jessi Combs was pronounced deceased at the scene," the Harney County Sheriff's Office statement said. "The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated."

Jessi, who also appeared on various US television shows, previously tried to break her record in October.

According to industry media, she was able to exceed her previous speed to reach 483 miles per hour, but a mechanical problem meant the record could not be officially validated.

An accomplished mechanic, Jessi had challenged herself to beat American stuntwoman Kitty O'Neil's 1976 "fastest woman in the world" record, which was set on a three-wheel vehicle also in the Alvord Desert, at 512 miles per hour.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 9:42 [IST]
