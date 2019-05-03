Fierce competition expected in Spanish MotoGP

Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Mission Winnow Ducati) joined by nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Austin winner Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), COTA podium finisher Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) for the presser ahead of the Spanish GP to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Sunday (May 5).

The talk ranged from speed to the track conidtions as some of the big names in the paddock got into the groove.

The track action at Jerez begins on Friday (May 3) with the race proper on Sunday.