Who will hit the jackpot in Spanish MotoGP?

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez heads onto home turf on the back foot.

Bengaluru, April 30: Marc Marquez lost an ace in Texas and as the FIM MotoGP World Championship heads onto his home turf at the Jerez circuit, the Spaniard is on the back foot.

Can the likes of Valentino Rossi and Americas GP winner Alex Rins keep the momentum going in Europe?

That is the question lingering in the minds of motorsports buffs as the MotoGP caravan heads to Jerez for the 300th Grand Prix since the premier class was introduced.

The 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season will hit the top gear with the Spanish GP to be held at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto on Sunday (May 5).

Dovizioso on top

After a dramatic race at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) that saw Marquez slide out of the lead, as we head for Jerez, it is not the Honda man at the top, but Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati.

The Italian has been on damage limitation in the second and third races of the season over the last couple of years, but in 2019 he emerges nine points clear of Marquez as the ‘European season' begins and he hits the milestone of 200 premier class starts.

Rossi's challenge

The other name to watch out for at Jerez is that of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Rossi.

The ‘Doctor' , all-time MotoGP great, has a great record at the track - as he does at most - but it includes a more recent triumph as the Italian obliterated the competition in 2016.

Only three points behind Dovizioso now, a win in Jerez could catapult him back to the top.

Lorenzo gaining in Honda

After a tough start to the season marred by injury, Jorge Lorenzo is also back to nearer fully fit and only gaining experience on the Honda.

Jerez has been serious hunting ground for him with the Spaniard's record at the track enough to make anyone jealous - and it is where he took his first podium with Ducati.

Rins has arrived

In Texas though, we may have witnessed a turning point for someone else -- first time premier class winner Rins.

The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider fought off Rossi like a veteran and kept calm to carry on under some serious pressure, crossing the line to make a serious statement. The Suzuki man has arrived, and there's no reason why he won't be fighting for a similar result in front of the carnival home crowd at Jerez.

Will Marquez find some redemption in front of the rowdy home crowd? Can Dovizioso protect or increase his lead? Or is the 'Jaws' music set aside for the two men who ruled COTA - Rins and Rossi, on a roll and ready to rock...

Watch out on Sunday. The race will be held at 2 pm local time (5.30PM IST).

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
