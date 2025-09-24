FMSCI Indian National Motocross Championship: Ikshan Shines with Triple Win; Banteilang Scores Double

Bengaluru, Sep 23: Teen sensation Ikshan Shanbhag of Petronas TVS Racing stole the limelight at the inaugural round of the AUTO MAN FMSCI Indian National Motocross Championship.
Held at the custom-built Tribal Adventure Café track near Bengaluru, the 18-year-old clinched all three motos to secure the overall title and the Best Rider tag, thrilling a packed crowd.
The Satara-born rider demonstrated remarkable grit and flair, bouncing back from a first-lap crash in the opening moto to script a thrilling come-from-behind victory. Riding the TVS TR 300, Ikshan carried his momentum into the next two motos, executing daring overtakes and recording the fastest lap of the weekend at 1 minute 6 seconds. Multiple national champion Rugved Barguje finished as runner-up, while Jinendra Sangave claimed third overall.
TVS teammate Banteilang Jyrwa of Shillong added further glory to the factory outfit, winning both the Indian Open and Indian Expert classes. In the Open category, he narrowly edged past teammate Imran Pasha, while he dominated the Expert field ahead of Kathir and Faraz Pasha, marking a memorable double victory for the Meghalaya rider.
The championship also celebrated emerging talent. Bhairav won the Junior MX1 (12-14 years, 85cc), and Vismay topped the Junior MX2 (U-11, 65cc). In the Indian Novice class, Shailesh narrowly defeated Kathir, with Faraz Pasha completing the podium ahead of veteran Sanjay Somashekar. A notable highlight was Aleena Mansur Shaikh, the sole female competitor, who impressed with a podium finish in Junior MX1's second moto, underscoring motocross's growing inclusivity.
Reinventing a national motocross championship after two decades, the event was promoted by Auto Man's Abijit Shetty and organised by Ramakrishna Race Performance Management and DJ Design Racing, with strong support from VM Sports Foundation. "We are planning four more rounds, with winners crowned as the first-ever Motocross National Champions," said promoter Abijit Shetty. Riders praised the event's professionalism despite a brief rain delay, with Ikshan commenting, "The track was technically superb, and the schedule ran smoothly."
The successful launch marks a significant revival for motocross in India, promising an exciting season ahead for riders and fans alike.