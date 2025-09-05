Indian Supercross Racing League Franchises Attract Strong Investor Backing Ahead Of ISRL Season 2 The Indian Supercross Racing League has secured significant investor backing, with franchise valuations reaching ₹930 Crore. This growth reflects rising fan interest and the league's expanding commercial potential as it prepares for Season 2. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, September 5, 2025, 13:32 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gaining significant traction as its franchise teams secure substantial investments. A recent funding round has valued an ISRL Franchise Team at ₹930 Crore. This development highlights the league's rapid growth and its potential as a major player in India's entertainment and motorsports sectors.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, along with other notable celebrities, has invested in the league. This involvement, combined with strategic brand partnerships and extensive content distribution, positions ISRL for considerable expansion in its second season. The league's momentum is reflected in the increasing interest from investors and fans alike.

Nielsen data indicates a rise in motorsport fans in India from 38% to 43% over the past year. This trend underscores the growing appeal of racing leagues like ISRL. The league's success is further bolstered by high-impact digital engagement and participation from over 120 international and Indian riders during its inaugural season.

Veer Patel, Co-Founder & Managing Director of ISRL, stated: "This milestone valuation reflects the growing confidence of investors and partners in ISRL’s vision. It reinforces that motorsports, when paired with strong entertainment and commercial opportunities, can thrive in India. The increasing fan base shows we are moving in the right direction, creating a platform that connects fans, brands, and athletes in meaningful ways. I believe ISRL is helping unlock the true potential of motorsports in India, and the response from the auto ecosystem and beyond has been very encouraging."

ISRL has experienced over 50% year-on-year growth in rider participation. Racers from countries like the USA, Australia, South Africa, and Europe are drawn to compete in India. The league serves as a hub for new-age fans by merging action sports with music, lifestyle, and youth culture into a dynamic experience.

The upcoming Season 2 promises larger races, immersive fan zones, and enhanced brand integrations. Scheduled to begin on October 25-26, 2025, franchise owners are now operating at the intersection of sport, business, and entertainment as motorsports gain mainstream acceptance as a commercial platform.

About Team Supercross India

Team Supercross India (SXI), which oversees ISRL operations, is led by former international racers Veer Patel (a two-time national SX Champion) and Eeshan Lokhande. With their expertise and passion for transforming Indian motorsports, SXI has established the world's first franchise-based Supercross league that combines global standards with Indian talent.

The league's achievements highlight its role as a legitimate commercial engine within franchise sports. As it gears up for Season 2 with increased investor backing and fan engagement, ISRL continues to solidify its position as India's fastest-growing entertainment property.