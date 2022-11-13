Russell claims Sao Paulo sprint win on fine day for Mercedes

Kevin Magnussen was the surprise pole holder after his brilliant qualifying session on Friday, though the Haas driver, who had promised to go "maximum attack" slipped well down the grid.

Russell qualified third and delivered a brilliant drive to claim his first race win and get himself on pole for Sunday's grand prix.

Carlos Sainz of Ferrari clinched second, though a five-place penalty should see Lewis Hamilton join his team-mate at the front of the grid, although the result will be subject to a stewards' enquiry.

Hamilton will be investigated, along with Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu, for his position in his grid box at the start of the sprint.

Should he retain his place in second, Hamilton – who is aiming to equal Michael Schumacher as the driver with the most wins at Interlagos (four) – will take his place on the front row for the first time in 2022.

Max Verstappen went out on mediums instead of soft tyres, and that decision backfired as he dropped from second to fourth, though the world champion will move up thanks to Sainz's penalty, which came as a result of the Spaniard clipping the Dutchman's Red Bull.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen's team-mate, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris will start ahead of Sainz, while Magnussen will have to settle for eighth.

For Mercedes, the omens are good, with 15 of the last 17 winners at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix having come from the front row, with eight of the winners having started on pole.

PROVISIONAL CLASSIFICATION

1. George Russell (Mercedes)

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +3.995

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +4.492

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +10.494

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +11.855

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +13.133

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) +25.624

8. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +28.768

9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) +30.218

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) +34.170