Russell dominates Virtual Monaco GP, Aubameyang pays the penalty

By Peter Thompson

London, May 25: George Russell dominated the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix to seal back-to-back victories and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was well off the pace on his debut.

Russell started second on the grid behind Pietro Fittipaldi, but the Williams driver never looked back after getting off to a flyer.

The Brit stormed into the lead soon after the lights went out and stayed in front for the rest of the 39-lap race on Sunday (May 24).

Russell, winner of the virtual Spanish Grand Prix last time out, took the chequered flag by a mammoth margin of 39 seconds from the Mercedes of Esteban Gutierrez.

There were a whole host of collisions and penalties in a race that ended with Charles Leclerc in third spot and his younger brother Arthur fifth.

Alex Albon recovered from a big spin to work his way back up and take fourth place from Arthur Leclerc on the final lap.

Valtteri Bottas crossed the line back in 11th in his first attempt at online racing after taking a spin entering Casino Square.

There was no shortage of wheel-to-wheel action and Arsenal striker Aubameyang finished back in 16th after being hit with a string of penalties.

Story first published: Monday, May 25, 2020, 2:00 [IST]
