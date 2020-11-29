Grosjean survives big crash on Lap 1, Bahrain Grand Prix red flagged

Following the incident, the Bahrain Grand Prix, round 15 of the truncated 2020 Formula 1 season was red flagged.

The French driver slid off track on the first lap and his car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier.

#BahrainGP red flagged as Romain Grosjean escapes big crash on Lap 1 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 29, 2020

The 34-year-old then clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

Moments later, Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car.

A combination of modern engineering and divine intervention has saved him there. Hope he makes a full recovery. #Grosjean pic.twitter.com/KN91jZbo13 — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) November 29, 2020

Grosjean was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance. He appeared to be shaken but did not immediately seem injured other than a slight limp.

Drivers and team members stood and applauded as they saw the images of Grosjean climbing over the barrier to safety and being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It appeared an extraordinary escape after his car was sliced in half upon impact with the barrier.

The accident happened when Grosjean lost grip and slid to the right, where his back wheel clipped the front of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha-Tauri and flew off into the barrier.

Haas later released a update confirming that Grosjean had suffered burns and was being checked by medical staff.

A short statement from the team said: "Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now."

The team later added that the Frenchman was being taken to hopsital with a suspected broken rib.

(With AP/F1 Media inputs)