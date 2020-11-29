English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Grosjean survives big crash on Lap 1, Bahrain Grand Prix red flagged

By
Romain Grosjean
Romain Grosjean had a close shave in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Bengaluru, November 29: Haas driver Romain Grosjean is reported to have escaped without serious injury after his car crashed and burst into flames moments after the start of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Sakhir Circuit on Sunday (November 29).

Following the incident, the Bahrain Grand Prix, round 15 of the truncated 2020 Formula 1 season was red flagged.

The French driver slid off track on the first lap and his car burst into flames after being sliced in two by a barrier.

The 34-year-old then clambered out with the fire roaring behind him and his race helmet singed.

Moments later, Grosjean was shown on television chatting with the race doctor in the medical car.

Grosjean was then helped out of the car and into an ambulance. He appeared to be shaken but did not immediately seem injured other than a slight limp.

Drivers and team members stood and applauded as they saw the images of Grosjean climbing over the barrier to safety and being sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It appeared an extraordinary escape after his car was sliced in half upon impact with the barrier.

The accident happened when Grosjean lost grip and slid to the right, where his back wheel clipped the front of Daniil Kvyat's Alpha-Tauri and flew off into the barrier.

Haas later released a update confirming that Grosjean had suffered burns and was being checked by medical staff.

A short statement from the team said: "Romain has some minor burns on his hands and ankles but otherwise he is ok. He is with the doctors just now."

The team later added that the Frenchman was being taken to hopsital with a suspected broken rib.

(With AP/F1 Media inputs)

More HAAS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: B04 0 - 0 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, November 29, 2020, 20:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More