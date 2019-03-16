English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hamilton equals Senna, Schumacher record with Melbourne pole

By
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton equalled Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher's single-track records in Melbourne

Melbourne, March 16: Reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton claimed a record eighth Australian Grand Prix pole after snatching front position from Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton has dominated in Melbourne, where the superstar driver has taken every single pole on offer around Albert Park since 2014.

And that run continued on Saturday after Hamilton posted a track-record time of one minute, 20.486 seconds in a thrilling final qualifying session to equal Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher's single-track records.

Bottas looked to have sealed pole position, until Hamilton – who completed a sweep of practice – produced a blistering last run for his sixth successive pole ahead of the season-opening race.

"I'm shaking, it was so close out there," said Hamilton, who also claimed his 84th career pole. "Coming from testing, from winter we had no idea where we would be. The guys back at factory have been working so hard."

Much was expected of Ferrari heading into the weekend but Sebastian Vettel – a three-time champion in Melbourne – could only qualify third fastest, with Mercedes locking out the front of the grid.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth, while Lando Norris starred in his first F1 qualifying session to take eighth for McLaren.

It was a disappointing homecoming for Daniel Ricciardo after the Renault recruit bowed out after Q2 in 12th position, along with team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 1 - 1 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue