English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Hamilton and Vettel lead tributes to F1 race director Whiting

By Opta
Late Charlie Whiting (left) and Lewis Hamilton
Late Charlie Whiting (left) and Lewis Hamilton

Melbourne, March 14: World champion Lewis Hamilton has led the tributes to Formula One race director Charlie Whiting following his death at the age of 66.

Just days before the start of the 2019 F1 season, Whiting's death was confirmed on Thursday (March 14) after suffering a pulmonary embolism in Melbourne.

In a statement, FIA president Jean Todt described Whiting as "a central and inimitable figure in Formula One" and added that the sport had "lost a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador".

The news broke ahead of the first drivers' media conference of the year, and those in attendance added their tributes to the former F1 mechanic – Whiting having worked for Nelson Piquet in his title seasons in 1981 and 1983.

"I've known Charlie since I started in 2007," said Hamilton. "Obviously incredibly shocked this morning to hear the sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.

"What he did for the sport, his commitment, he really was a pillar, such an iconic figure within the sporting world, and he contributed so much to us. May he rest in peace."

Vettel revealed he had spent some time with Whiting on Wednesday walking the Albert Park track, and his death had come as a complete shock to the German.

The four-time champion said: "I was as shocked as we all are, still now, when I heard the news this morning, especially because I spoke to him yesterday and walked the track for the first couple of corners together with him.

"It's difficult to grasp when somebody's just not there anymore.

"I've known him for a long time and he was sort of our man, our drivers' man. Obviously there's regulations and all that and then there's us and he was the middle man. He was someone you could ask anything, at any time. He was open to everyone, any time his door was always open.

"He was a racer, he was just a very nice guy. The whole paddock, the whole circus, the whole family of Formula 1, all our thoughts are with him and especially his family in these difficult circumstances."

Robert Kubica – who has returned to F1 after nine years away – added: "It's a hard moment. I saw Sebastian walking with Charlie yesterday and I thought I would not interrupt them because I was going to see him on Friday in the drivers' briefing. Unfortunately that will not be the case.

"It's very sad. He was a kind of icon of Formula One but not only Formula One. He was really the kind of person you could always trust and commit, so it's a very sad moment. My thoughts are with his family."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue