Hamilton supreme in the rain to claim Styrian Grand Prix pole

By Chris Myson
Hamilton - Cropped

Spielberg, July 11: Lewis Hamilton produced a magnificent performance to claim a dominant pole position in a wet and chaotic qualifying session at the Styrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Hamilton bounced back from a disappointing weekend at the Red Bull Ring in the opening round to finish 1.216 seconds clear of Max Verstappen with a time of 1:19.273.

Carlos Sainz claimed a superb third for McLaren, with Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas having to settle for fourth after his win in the Austrian Grand Prix at the same circuit last week.

It was another disappointing day for Ferrari, with Sebastian Vettel coming 10th and Charles Leclerc missing out in Q3 to start 11th.


Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 20:40 [IST]
