Harris, the voice of MotoGP to call it a day

Bengaluru, November 11: Nick Harris is to MotoGP what Bill Lawry is to cricket. Both are synonyms of entertainment. There can never be a dull moment when both are on air.

While Lawry's presence in the commentator's box has been limited to Melbourne and Boxing Day Test matches in recent times, Harris had continued to excite the paddock with that voice which seemingly bears traces of excitement from years of thrilling commentating.

But come Sunday (November 12) evening that voice will no longer be heard...

The MotoGP season-ending race in Valencia will bring down curtains to the career of Harris, who has been commentating on the sport for close to four decades.

When he first started going on air, MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi was just a toddler while defending champion Marc Marquez was not even born.

Champions have come and gone, bikes have become faster, but Harris has always remained the voice of MotoGP.

At the pre-event press conference of Valencia MotoGP, Rossi interrupted proceedings early on to pay tribute to the British legend.

Inviting the voice of MotoGP to take a seat with the riders, a special video tribute was then played with contributions from paddock legends past and present ahead of Harris' retirement.

Well done the Dorna TV guys for this for @NickHarrisMedia

👏🏼👏🏼https://t.co/IfKagv9bkD — Toby Moody (@TobyMoody) November 9, 2017

Take a bow legend! Fans took to Twitter to pay tributes to Harris

Your voice has been making MotoGP a best sport in the world for 2 generation in my family, Thank You Nick Harris! — HiawataAdhyaPratama (@Hiawata_Adhya) November 8, 2017

Ryder leaving BTsport is good news. Let's get moody back in. More importantly and somehow, amazingly there's less reaction to the sad fact it's Nick Harris's last GP. That's the devastating one. For many he is THE voice of GP's. Unlike Ryder he's unbiased and factual. — Craig (@ValentinoMossy) November 10, 2017

Harris, who is based in Oxford, returned the compliments.