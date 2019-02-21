Home hero Al Attiyah is the firm favourite in Qatar Rally

Defending champ

Last year's event winner Jakub Przygonski is the defending FIA World Cup champion.

The Poland driver Przygonski drives the first of two X-raid MINIs in the event, with Saudi Arabia's Yasir Seaidan driving the second car and hoping to improve on last year's third place.

All eyes on Al Attiyah

Qatar's hopes of victory rest firmly on the shoulders of the three-time Dakar Rally winner Al Attiyah and his French navigator Matthieu Baumel.

Al Attiyah will be chasing a sixth victory in his home round of the FIA World Cup in the first of three Toyota Hiluxes entered by Overdrive Racing.

Bernhard's challenge

Dutchman Bernhard Ten Brinke and Saudi Arabia's Yazeed Al Rajhi drive the second and third V8-engined cars that were designed in South Africa and are run by the Belgium-based team.

Ten Brinke's Belgian navigator Tom Colsoul won the event last season with Przygonski.

Lone female entry

Camelia Liparoti is the only female on the entry list and drives a rented Yamaha YZX 1000R in the T3 section.

A veteran of several Dakar rallies on a quad, the Yamaha Europe employee actually trained in the Sealine area of Qatar before January's Dakar event and really enjoyed the terrain.

Three national events

There will also be a series of three national events running in conjunction with the FIA event.

National competitors will take part on the first, third and fifth days of the event with a full opening day and two partial days counting as rounds four, five and six of the Qatar National Baja Championship.