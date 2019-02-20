English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Dakar winner Al Attiyah eyes perfect homecoming at Qatar Cross-Country Rally

By
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah
Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel are jumping back in their Toyota Hilux. Images: Red Bull Content Pool

Bengaluru/Doha, February 20: Dakar Rally winner Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah eyes a perfect homecoming in the opening round of the FIA World Cup for Cross Country Rallies to be held in Qatar from February 21 to 26.

Al Attiyah and his French co-driver Mathieu Baumel are jumping back in their Toyota Hilux and aiming to maintain their recent winning streak, which saw him winning a third Dakar crown in the last eight years.

Nothing for granted

Nothing for granted

Despite their recent dominance at the Dakar, Al Attiyah and Baumel will be taking nothing for granted in Qatar. At last year's rally they took a 15-minute lead into the final day of racing, but engine trouble on the final stage saw victory snatched away from them.

The reigning Dakar champions know that they will have to be on the top of their game for nearly 1,500km if they are to emerge with the win this time around.

"I've a good record here, but last year shows that anything can happen," added Al Attiyah.

Przygonski is back

Przygonski is back

Twelve months ago it was MINI driver Kuba Przygonski who took the chequered flag in Doha. The result set the Polish racer on his way to winning the 2018 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies.

Przygonski returns to Qatar, this time with Timo Gottschalk of Germany as his co-driver. Gottschalk was Al Attiyah's co-driver for the Qatari's first Dakar win in 2011.

Abu Issa in the fray

Abu Issa in the fray

While the crowd in Qatar will be out in force to cheer for Al Attiyah, they will also have a number of other local drivers to support.

Among these will be Mohamed Issa Abu Issa, who will drive a SMG Buggy alongside Frenchman Xavier Panseri.

Abu Issa enjoyed a distinguished quad bike racing career, including a fourth place finish at the 2014 Dakar Rally, before switching to the car category.

Ceremonial start

Ceremonial start

The Manateq Qatar Cross-Country Rally gets underway with a ceremonial start at the iconic Pearl Qatar on Thursday (February 21).

The competitive action then fires into life with a 102km stage on February 22 and that will define the starting order for the first of four further desert selective sections.

The subsequent two timed sections run for 313km and 338km and the fourth is planned for 350km, with a short road liaison of 56km built into the day's timetable.

The fifth and final stage takes place on February 26 and runs for 270km before the ceremonial finish at Pearl Qatar.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 330/6 (50.0 vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue