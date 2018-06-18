How Lorenzo conquered Catalan MotoGP

Bengaluru, June 18: Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati Team hammered home at the Catalan GP in flawless style, taking the win by over four seconds to secure his second consecutive win of the FIM MotoGP World Championship series.

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) crossed the line second at his home Grand Prix to extend his championship lead, with Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) securing third place for the third race in a row.

Just like it was in Mugello, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya was all about Lorenzo. This time, however, the number 99 did not get the perfect launch from pole position, with Marquez out-dragging the Ducati into the first corner and the number 93 taking the holeshot.

Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) also made a great start, slotting into second place on the opening laps, with Lorenzo pushed back to third.

The Spaniard was not there for long, however, keeping his composure to get past Iannone and Marquez to lead into Turn 1 on the second lap.

From there, it was hammer time. His team-mate Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was also tucked up behind the number 93 in third, but the Italian then crashed out at Turn 5 on lap 9 - his third DNF of the season and another massive dent in his title aspirations.

Back on track, Lorenzo and Marquez had pulled the pin, with Rossi picking up third position, 3.2 seconds back.

The gap between the two Spaniards at the front remained just under a second but with Lorenzo looking imperious - setting 1:40.0s lap after lap.

In the end, the championship leader had no answer, and eventually finished 4.479 seconds back from the number 99 - who now draws level on points with teammate Dovizioso in the overall standings.

Next up in the MotoGP series is the Dutch Grand Prix at the historic Assen circuit in the Netherlands on July 1.

Top independent rider Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) enjoyed a fantastic ride to finish as top Independent Team rider in fourth. The Brit was locked in a battle with Repsol Honda Team's Dani Pedrosa in the latter stages of the race before getting the better of the Spaniard down into Turn 4 and Pedrosa rounded out the top five. Opening lap woes Maverick Vinales' (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) opening lap woes continued, with the home rider finishing the first lap down in P10 after starting fourth. The Spaniard managed to salvage sixth at the flag, holding off Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), with the two locked together throughout the race. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) crossed the line eighth, with fellow Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team) seven seconds further back in ninth. Mesmerising display It was another mesmerising display from five-time world champion Lorenzo at the Catalan GP, who will be aiming for his third consecutive victory as the premier class head to the classic Assen circuit. And Marquez extended his championship lead to 27 points, but Rossi remains his closest challenger - and the 'Doctor' has oft been the master of the TT Circuit Assen.