English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

How Marquez won the clash of titans at 'the catherdral'

Closer than ever: The Dutch GP saw the tightest top 15 in MotoGP history
Closer than ever: The Dutch GP saw the tightest top 15 in MotoGP history

Bengaluru, June 2: Few races are etched in the FIM MotoGP World Championship history books as the flag flies at the finish line, but the 2018 Dutch GP, won by world champion Mrac Marquez, will surely be one of them.

Though it was the Repsol Honda Team rider who emerged from the melee to take the win on the Championship's 70th visit to the track, which is often known as the 'cathedral of bike racing' the headlines were stolen somewhat as the TT Circuit Assen hosted a showcase of the best of MotoGP starring Marquez, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), team-mate Maverick Vinales, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol).

And those on the podium at the end - Marquez, Rins and Vinales - fought to the top in the closest top fifteen of all time.

Marquez took the holeshot from pole, with Crutchlow initially on his tail from second on the grid until Lorenzo sliced through from tenth to P2 after another awe-inspiring launch.

The Italian and Catalan GP winner did not wait long to strike for the lead either, attacking Marquez and the two side-by-side in a war of wills until Lorenzo edged ahead.

Marquez hit back a lap later at Turn 15, before Lorenzo repaid the favour once more. The duel was the first of many; an early taste of what was to come.

Rossi then made his first attack of the race at the final chicane, a first rehearsal, and set off after Lorenzo - with the Spaniard then suffering a moment soon after and Rossi smashing into the rear of the Ducati, unable to avoid him. But both stayed on and both stayed ahead, with Marquez, Dovizioso, Rins, Crutchlow and Vinales forming a train of riders fighting at the front.

Marquez, Rins, Vinales, Dovizioso and Rossi were followed home by Crutchlow and Lorenzo, with Zarco, Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto Team) and Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) completing the top ten in one of the greatest races contested on two wheels.

Absolute classic!

Absolute classic!

Marquez took Rossi, Vinales took Crutchlow, Dovizioso took Rossi, Dovizioso took Marquez, Marquez struck back, Rins took Rossi and then Dovizioso...but Lorenzo held firm at the front.

With eight riders within a second, from Lorenzo down to Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) at the back of the train, the touch paper was well and truly lit on an absolute classic.

Vinales moves up

Vinales moves up

The Italian dueled his team-mate for the lead soon after and Lorenzo began to drop back slightly, with Vinales then taking the lead for the first time with eight to go.

Next time around Marquez had sliced back through into the lead, before the next lap saw both almost throw it all away as they dueled and both headed wide. Then Rossi took over - another stunner from the 'Doctor' at the final chicane - but 'DesmoDovi' took him back.

Spectacular race

Spectacular race

Four wide at times, Marquez then made his way back into P1...and that was all she wrote, for the lead at least.

After one of the closest, most spectacular races in the history of the world's oldest motorsport championship, the reigning champion was able to pull clear to take a stunning fourth win of the year - and increase his points lead.

Back on podium

Back on podium

The battle behind wasn't over, however, and Vinales had pushed through to second before a last lap attack from Rins - with the Suzuki rider taking his second ever premier class rostrum.

Vinales was forced to settle for third but back on the podium for the first time since Texas...and the fight for fourth showed why Rossi had been rehearsing.

Sadly, that's now it from the TT Circuit Assen for another year. Can anything top the Dutch GP? After one of the best races of all time, the first to try will be the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on the July 15 ...and then, there are 10 more chances to showcase more of the stunning class of 2018.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PAK 116/10 (19.5 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 13:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue