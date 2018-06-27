Marquez ready for 'cathedral of racing'

After Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo won the the previous race in Circuit de Catalunya, Marquez and Repsol Honda team-mate had no rest at all as they were back to the circuit the very next day along with their crews and engineers to continue their relentless work on the RC213V's development during an official post-race test.

The Spaniard was the fastest of the day with his lap of 1'38.916" on lap 86 of 88. Pedrosa finished the day seventh with a time of 1'39.738" on lap 75 of 77.

Repsol Honda Team head to Assen, the “Cathedral” of bike racing... https://t.co/mZ2jZm5Qyo pic.twitter.com/SfmNz5fkaq — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) June 26, 2018

"We worked a lot today as we had several things to test, some of which were quite important. As always in testing, some of them worked well, and others were good in that we gathered information for the future. We also worked on the electronics and aerodynamics," said Marquez, who leads the FIM MotoGP World Championship with 115 points.

His nearest rival is Valentino Rossi of Yamaha, who has 88 while Maverick Vinales, the the other Yamaha rider is third, a further 11 points adrift.

"At the end of the day, we put together all the good things we had found, and I was able to set a fast time. Anyway, the most important thing is that we had a good test," added Marquez, as he headed to Assen, for one of the most iconic races of MotoGP calendar.

Since the beginning of the Dutch Grand Prix, much has changed - but not the heart and soul of the race, which has often been called the 'cathedral of bike racing.'

The only track to have remained on the FIM calendar since 1949, the TT Circuit Assen is drenched in magic and myth - and this is the 70th time the event has counted towards the FIM MotoGP World Championship; a year to remember.

The MotoGP grid arrived in the Netherlands in the shadow of one man -- Lorenzo. After two dominant back-to-back victories, the Duacti rider is abck in form and the contest between the two Spaniards will a close one for sure.

The race will be held on Sunday (July 1) at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).