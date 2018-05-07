How the Spanish MotoGP unfolded at Jerez

Bengaluru, May 7: Reigning world champion Marc Marquez stunned the rivals by winning his second race of the 2018 FIM MotoGP World Championship at the Spanish GP in the famed Jerez circuit, a victory that took him to the top of the standings.

In a pivotal day for the MotoGP championship, the Spaniard, kept fighting to the front and was able to pull ahead into clear air, away from some huge drama that then hit the race from behind.

An unbelievable racing incident saw Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo, team-mate Andrea Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa of Honda all crash out in one go at Turn 6 - with Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) then coming through to complete the podium.

With 16 laps to go, Marquez made his move - slicing past Lorenzo to take over in the lead as 'DesmoDovi' and Pedrosa looked for a way past the number 99. After some chopping and changing as Marquez pulled away, it was then time for the overwhelming headline of the race: the three-rider crash that saw Lorenzo, Dovizioso and Pedrosa all collide and tumble into the gravel, handing Marquez the advantage.

A masterful race from then on by Marquez in the perfect backdrop of the newly-renamed Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto earned him and Honda a second consecutive win and the leadership in both the rider and constructor classifications.

For the records, it was the 63rd win of his career and 37th in MotoGP (equalling Mike Hailwood's mark in the Premier class), and a great success at a track where the 25-year-old has always struggled, which demonstrates the great feeling he has with his RC213V this season.

His Honda mate Pedrosa escaped a heavy high-side without major injury, but he suffered a hard blow to his right hip and will take a call whether to compete or not in the private test at the same circuit soon.

The dust has settled at Jerez, but not in the title fight. There's a new man at the top after the Spanish GP, and it's race winner Marc Marquez - so the chasing pack have some ground to make up at the next Grand Prix to be held at the Le Mans circuit on May 20.

Before that let's see how the race unfolded at Jerez.

Turning point Dovizioso had attacked Lorenzo into Turn 6 but headed too deep, with the number 99 then cutting back towards the apex - but Pedrosa was already there. The two collided with each other and then Dovizioso; the gravel trap waiting for the three men and the shockwaves of the moment ricocheting around the circuit as the dust settled. Costly in the Championship, but the three all walked away unharmed despite the incident. Impressive podium That left Zarco with the unbelievable sight of a Honda and both Ducatis in the gravel as he came past, inheriting second and then facing seven laps to keep calm and take yet another impressive podium. The battle to complete that after the drama up ahead was hotting up, meanwhile, as Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) and Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) were closing in on the Suzuki of Andrea Iannone in third. Third in a row As the last lap dawned, Iannone was just able to make a gap and stay clear of the chasing Italians, despite Rossi having pulled back an awesome amount of distance on the penultimate lap to get himself in contention. So the ‘Maniac' crossed the line in third for the third Suzuki podium in a row, Petrucci took fourth and Rossi a top five finish in the race in which he completed a lap of the world - now having raced the equivalent distance of the circumference of the Earth upon finishing Lap 15. Second dance! Finally,Marquez made his mark, by winning big at Jerez as he took 25 points - and some key rivals went home with a zero on the board. It was the second dance in a row over the line for the world champion.Zarco is now second in the standings heading to his home race. Maverick Vinales is third asan enthusiastic and noisy crowd filled the hillsides surrounding the 4,423m track.