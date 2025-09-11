Who was the main factor behind Jadon Sancho's move to Aston Villa? Man United loanee reveals

Indian Supercross Racing League Selects Hyderabad For Round 2 Venue At GMC Balayogi Stadium The Indian Supercross Racing League has officially selected Hyderabad as the venue for Round 2, highlighting the state's commitment to motorsports and youth development. The event will take place at GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in December. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 17:28 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has announced Hyderabad as the venue for the second round of its season. The GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli will host the event, highlighting the state's enthusiasm for motorsports and the government's dedication to world-class infrastructure and youth-focused sports initiatives.

During the announcement, a symbolic exchange of the ISRL Helmet and unveiling of a poster took place. This event was attended by notable figures such as Shri. A. P. Jithender Reddy, Former MP, and Shri. Satish Goud, Treasurer of the Telangana Olympic Association. N. Gautham, Co-Owner of Big Rock Motorsports SX Franchise Team, and Eeshan Lokhande, Co-founder of ISRL, were also present.

Hon. Sports Minister Shri Vakiti Srihari praised ISRL's role in bringing international-standard motorsport to Telangana. "Telangana has always believed in empowering youth through sports by creating world-class venues and training opportunities," he stated. He emphasised that such platforms ignite aspirations and foster a culture of excellence.

Eeshan Lokhande, Co-Founder of ISRL, expressed excitement about Hyderabad hosting the event: "This announcement is a testament to both our acceptance and the deep-rooted passion for motorsport in this region." He highlighted that ISRL aims to unlock sporting and entertainment opportunities for Hyderabad's youth.

The safety of the stadium's turf and track is prioritised to ensure smooth operations post-event. Such venues drive revenue for the government while encouraging private sector investment in sports infrastructure. Platforms like ISRL contribute significantly to motorsport tourism's economic impact and provide meaningful pathways for youth development.

With Hyderabad joining as a host city, ISRL continues expanding its reach while maintaining international standards in infrastructure, athlete welfare, and fan experience. Fans can enjoy live events across major Indian cities from October to December 2025.

Upcoming Events

The league promises an exciting mix of racing, entertainment, and fan engagement with events scheduled in Pune on October 25th-26th, Hyderabad on December 6th-7th, and Kerala on December 20th-21st. The rider line-up is finalised as all roads lead to Pune for the season's kickoff.

Team Supercross India (SXI), led by former international racers Veer Patel and Eeshan Lokhande, promotes ISRL. With their expertise and vision, SXI has established the world's first franchise-based Supercross league that bridges global standards with Indian talent.