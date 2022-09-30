It's official! India to have MotoGP race in 2023

India is a true economic and cultural powerhouse, with a population of over 1.4 billion people and more than 200 million motorcycles on its roads.

Two-wheeled transportation counts for nearly 75 perc ent of the total number of vehicles used daily, making India one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the world and a key focus for the manufacturers in the FIM MotoGP World Championship paddock.

India is a big market for MotoGP, says Dorna CEO Ezpeleta

Dorna Sports (who hold the commercial rights of MotoGP) CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta had recently visited India and met with authorities and event promoter Fairstreet Sports (FSS) after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein he called India a big market of motorcylce racing.

MotoGP had recenty added Kazakhstan to the 2023 FIM World Championship calendar as India becomes the latest addition.

Kazakhstan joins MotoGP calendar in 2023

India will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949, a perfect landmark number to celebrate the ever-expanding history of the world's first motorsport World Championshipand and Buddh International Circuit will be the 75th venue to host a premier class Grand Prix.

Ezpeleta pats India "We're very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We've a lot of fans in India and we're excited to be able to bring the sport to them," Ezpeleta said. "India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can't wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person," the Spaniard added. Grand Prix of Bharat The race venue is the state of the art Buddh International Circuit, which had conducted Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in the past. F1 departed after three seasons due to financial, tax and bureaucratic hurdles but Ezpeleta exuded confidence that India, the world's largest two wheeler market will have a longer-run when it comes to MotoGP. Vroom time India! UP CM Adityanath was upbeat about the inaugural Indian GP. "It's a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat," he said. Union Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur shared his feelings, "It's a historical day for sporting industry and tribute to 75th year of India's celebration." Nand Gopal added, " This event will provide a major impetus to the economy by generating an influx of foreign investment in the state." Fan base And as the big news of of the world's premier two-wheeled motorsport coming to India came out, it was time for celebrations. Ezpeleta, who is to MotoGP what Bernie Ecclestone was once to F1 summed up the mood aptly. "India is a huge country and market, and an especially important one for the two-wheeled industry and MotoGP as a sport. The FIM MotoGP World Championship has a huge fan base there," he added.