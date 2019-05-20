English

Record-breaking female driver Chadwick lands Williams development chance

By
Jamie Chadwick
Jamie Chadwick says joining the Williams Driver Academy is an "amazing platform" for her to show what she is capable of.

London, May 20: Record-breaking female driver Jamie Chadwick has landed a development role with Williams.

Chadwick became the first female and the youngest driver to win a British GT race in 2015 and is currently showcasing her talents in the new W Series.

The 21-year-old won a British Formula 3 race in 2018, as well as the MRF Winter Series in 2018-19.

Chadwick was also the inaugural winner of the first W Series race earlier this month and has now joined Williams' Driver Academy.

"It is a great honour to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy. The time in the simulator is a fantastic opportunity to aid with my development," said Chadwick.

"I look forward to spending time in the factory at Grove, immersing myself within the team and assisting wherever I can. Being a part of the Driver Academy is an amazing platform and I'm excited to get started."

Chadwick will attend three European F1 races, starting at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July.

 
Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 20, 2019

