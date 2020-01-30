Jorge Lorenzo returns to MotoGP as Yamaha test rider

Happy decision

"I'm very happy with the decision to join the Yamaha Factory Test Team. I was always planning on staying involved in MotoGP and returning to the paddock, and I think this is a suitable role for me," said Lorenzo.

"I know the team and the M1 well. The Yamaha really suited my riding style, and it'll be very interesting to meet up with my old bike again," added Lorenzo who won all his three MotoGP world titles (2010, 2012 and 2015) with Yamaha.

Stats speak for himself

So far, no wild card rides are planned for Lorenzo in 2020, but the grapevine is that Yamaha is open to the possibility, should he decide to race again.

The stats speak for himself -- 18 seasons, three MotoGP World Championships, two 250cc world title, 68 wins, 152 podiums, 69 pole positions and 37 fastest laps: that is Lorenzo, one of the true greats of the modern day Grand Prix racing.

Ducati switch

Lorenzo had two difficult seasons after his final world title with Yamaha in 2015. In 2016, he could finish only third in what was to be his last last season with Yamaha.

He then made a eminently forgettable switch to Ducati in 2017 where he had the ignominy of failing to win a single race for the first time in the premier class.

Honda challenge

The 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season was a different challenge for the Spaniard as he partnered world champion Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda.

Injuries kept recurring and broken vertebrae interrupted the season, necessitating a long recovery before he decided to call it a day from the sport.