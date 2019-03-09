English

Lorenzo suffers big crash in Qatar practice

By
Jorge Lorenzo
Marc Marquez recovered from a crash during FP3 but Repsol Honda team-mate Jorge Lorenzo failed to set a time after his own accident.

Bengaluru/Doha, March 9: Former world champion Jorge Lorenzo failed to set a time in FP3 at the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix after needing medical attention following a big crash.

Lorenzo impressed on his first Repsol Honda outing on Friday, posting a faster time than team-mate Marc Marquez in the opening session.

Having trailed Marquez in FP2 later in the day, he was down on the tarmac 24 hours later after a highside accident early on Saturday.

As the three-time MotoGP champion came around turn six, he vaulted out of his seat and was left lying on the track, with his bike skidding into the gravel.

Lorenzo underwent an assessment at the track's medical centre, with Repsol Honda confirming he injured his back and arm in the incident.

He returned to the garage for the final moments of the practice session and it remains unclear whether he will participate again ahead of qualifying under lights at the Losail International Circuit in the outskirts of Doha.

While Lorenzo watched on, Marquez - who also came off his bike in the session - set the pace to secure his place in Q2.

However, both Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi will have to come through Q1 to join him in the battle for pole.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 9, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
