Last chance for rivals to catch up with Marquez in uncharted territory

Strong Honda
Testing tells us that Honda will be strong at MotoGP's new circuit.
It was Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) who topped Day 1 of the test at Buriram, Marquez who was quickest on Day 2 and Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) went fastest on Day 3 and overall - a clean sweep for the Japanese manufacturer.
Ducati in track
Ducati Team's Dovizioso was a little further back, and Lorenzo further still after a difficult test...but who showed their hand?
Ducati have only gained momentum as the year has gone on. Lorenzo arrives on the road to recovery after that crash at Aragon, but the 'Spartan' isn't known as the 'Spartan' for nothing.
Yamaha power
So what of Yamaha? MotorLand was a difficult weekend as the Iwata marque continue to endure a tougher time of it in 2018.
During testing at Buriram they did not light up the timesheets either, but nevertheless Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) remains third in the title fight and not that far back from Dovizioso. Maverick Vinales is fifth and two behind his veteran team-mate.
Independent rider
In testing, it was Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) who took home the honour of top Yamaha.
The Frenchman has nOt quite been able to keep his early season pace but he will take heart from that on the road to Thailand - and he is still well within striking distance of the honour of top Independent Team rider.