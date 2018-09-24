MotoGP analysis: How Marquez prevailed in a three-way factory fight

Bengaluru, September 24: Three factories, three riders, a dash of controversy and one of the most incredible moments of the year - that was the Aragon GP.

In the end it was a masterclass from Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team as the reigning champion and FIM MotoGP Championship leader fought off old foe Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati Team to emerge victorious, with Andrea Iannone of Team Suzuki Ecstar completing the podium.

But the headlines weren't all written in the battle: a first-corner crash for Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) saw him highside out after starting from pole.

Lorenzo was imperious on Saturday, but it was Marquez who got a great launch from P3 and dived up the inside to grab the holeshot on Sunday, before both he and Lorenzo headed wide.

Spartan crashes out That's when the 'Spartan' crashed, suffering a dislocated toe in the process. Opinions on the incident differed between the two men but it did leave Dovizioso in the driving seat as he capitalised on the scruffy start for his two biggest rivals, taking the lead as Marquez slotted back into second. Battle for Aragon So began the battle for Aragon. Alex Rins was looking menacing behind Marquez, feinting numerous overtaking attempts into the first corner as both Suzukis kept tabs on the leading duo. By lap 11, Dovizioso, Marquez, Rins and Iannone had edged out two-second gap to Dani Pedrosa and Aleix Espargaro. The stage was set. DesmoDovi moves up As if someone had flicked a switch and turned it up to 11, 'DesmoDovi' made his move and posted the fastest lap of the race a lap later - a 1:48.3. Marquez responded to stay with the Italian and the two looked to have broken clear of the Suzukis on the chase, but not so as the gloves came off between the leading duo. Third podium The race-defining move finally came from the number 93 at Turn 5, and the reigning world champion held firm until the chequered flag to take a third straight win in Aragon, equaling Mike Hailwood's win tally of 41 for Honda. Dovizioso was forced to settle for second but equalled Casey Stoner's Grand Prix podium count, with Iannone earning his third podium of the year and Suzuki's first at MotorLand.

Fourth was local hero Rins with Pedrosa securing his first top five since the Catalan GP. Espargaro was sixth beating Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) to top Independent rider as the Italian came home seventh.

Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) sliced through the field from P17 on the grid to take eighth, ahead of Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) Rossi's team-mate Maverick Vinales rounded out the top ten.

A monumental Marquez victory on home soil leaves the Honda rider with one hand on the title as the premier class head to Thailand for the first time. Will it be another Marquez vs Ducati contest? Will the Championship get closer once again? Or can a last chance saloon for Dovizioso deny the six-time World Champion? In two weeks, all will be revealed at Chang International Circuit...