Hamilton vows to fight to keep British GP at Silverstone

Silverstone's contract to stage the race runs out this year and no agreement has been reached over a new deal.

Five-time Formula One champion Hamilton says his home race, which will be staged this weekend, must remain on the calendar at the famous Northamptonshire circuit.

The championship leader told Sky Sports F1 when asked about Silverstone: "The most fun rollercoaster ride of the year.

"The ultimate race circuit. This is a Grand Prix we can never lose. Formula One loses this and it loses so much of its essence."

When asked about the prospect of losing the race, the Briton added: "It feels to me, 'Not while I'm racing'. Not while I'm here, I'll fight for it.

"This has the biggest crowd of the whole year, the biggest attendance of the season, and there's no way I would allow that to happen. We have to fight for it."

Hamilton continued: "It has become the most anticipated event of the year for me and the one I enjoy the most.

"The fans are really what make the weekend and the atmosphere what it is."