Lewis Hamilton explains German GP woes

Posted By: OPTA
Lewis Hamilton will start German GP 14th on the grid
Lewis Hamilton will start German GP 14th on the grid

Hockenheim, July 22: Lewis Hamilton vowed to "drive like my life depends on it" after his Formula One world championship hopes suffered in a dramatic day of German Grand Prix qualifying.

The world champion's chances of catching Sebastian Vettel took a heavy blow on Saturday (July 21) as hydraulic problems forced him out prior to Q2 and into 14th on the grid.

The Briton briefly continued driving against the urging of his engineers before mounting a vain attempt to push his Silver Arrow back to the pits.

Vettel, eight points clear in the standings, went on to claim pole, leaving Mercedes driver Hamilton to describe the incident as "nobody's fault", and explain why he initially resisted advice to pull over.

"Simple, it's qualifying, the car was still going and I hoped with all my heart that I might make it back and they could fix it," the 33-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

"In my heart I never give up so it is the hardest thing to give in and accept the car will not make it back.

"I turned the car off and thought perhaps I can even push it back as crazy as it sounds. That's just me being passionate.

"Now tomorrow, I can't predict what's to come. Good or bad I will die before I give in. All I can do is try to be the best me I can be and drive it like my life depends on it."

Hamilton also had a clear message for his critics, adding: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you.

"Whatever is happening in your life to hold so much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."

Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second behind Vettel, with Kimi Raikkonen third.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 22, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
