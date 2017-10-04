Loeb hopes to make amends in Morocco

Bengaluru, October 4: Legendary driver Sebastien Loeb hopes to bounce back in the Morocco Rally, the penultimate leg of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies beginning on October 5.

The nine-time World Rally Championship winner was on course to win the Silk Way Rally before a heavy crash ended his chances of victory.

Quand tu essaies de suivre @SebastienLoeb avec ton drone ! 😂 Plus d'infos 👉 https://t.co/XN2WnsH5ow pic.twitter.com/v07KwA4Hbf — Red Bull France (@RedBullFrance) October 3, 2017

The Frenchman, who drives a Peugeot 3008 DKR with Monaco's Daniel Elena as his co-driver hopes to make amends in Morocco, where he had began his cross-country journey in 2015.

"I intend to continue on the momentum in Morocco. It was was my first cross-country rally in 2015. In the two years since then, I think it's fair to say that I've covered a great deal of ground and made good progress. Now I need to convert that into victory" said Loeb.

The Morocco event, which starts in Fez on October 5 and finishes in Erfoud on October 10, has attracted plenty of off-road racing talent to the dunes of North Africa.

Looking to defend his title over 1,995 kms of timed racing is Qatar's two-time Dakar winner Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah, who drives Toyota Hilux for Overdrive Racing Team while Spaniard Carlos Sainz who finished as runners-up last year is eyeing one better this time in his Peugeot 3008 DKR.

With most of the drivers using Morocco event as a test run for the gruelling Dakar Rally, the battle for supremacy among the cross-country rally's big guns promises to be an exciting one.