English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Magnussen: Alonso thinks he's a God, I can't wait for him to retire

Posted By: OPTA
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Monza, September 2: Kevin Magnussen said McLaren's Fernando Alonso "thinks he is a God", while he "can't wait for him to retire" as the furious Haas driver launched a scathing attack on the outgoing Formula One star.

Magnussen and two-time world champion Alonso – who will retire at the end of the season – clashed during qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday (September 1).

The pair tangled in Q2 at Monza, where Alonso attempted to pass Magnussen at the first chicane of their final flying laps but the two drivers locked wheels.

Neither Magnussen nor Alonso progressed to the top-10 shoot-out as a result of the incident, sparking a stinging response from the former.

"He thought he could overtake into turn one, but I'd rather hang myself," said Magnussen. "I'm not going to let him past me and sacrifice my own lap. No way. He thinks he's God, but no way."

"He came to me after qualifying and laughed to my face," Magnussen continued. "Just outright disrespectful. I can't wait for him to retire.

"I think we know Fernando is a bit of an opportunist. We've seen that quite a few times in his career with his teams as well, trying different things. Didn't always work out and it didn't work out today.

"He talks about his laps being divine and what not, he literally thinks he's a God. It's quite amusing."

Alonso declined to respond to Magnussen's commends but he said: "It was a normal out lap until the inside of Parabolica. I saw one of the Haas go on the inside. He decided to start the lap together.

"Unfortunately, we arrived into Turn One together, launching the lap out of Parabolica at the same time. It didn't change much for me because maybe I didn't have the performance to go much better than P13.

"But it was a shame that it changed the performance for him because his team-mate was sixth ."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 4 - 1 LGN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, September 2, 2018, 7:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue