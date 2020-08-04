Marquez a doubt for Brno after second surgery on broken arm

The MotoGP world champion suffered the injury after an ugly crash in the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last month.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez attempted to make an audacious comeback just a week later at Jerez for the Andalusia Grand Prix before pulling out after feeling pain around his elbow in qualifying.

A statement from his team on Monday (August 3) said Marquez needed a second procedure due to the titanium plate he had fitted in his arm sustaining damage as a result of stress accumulation.

Marquez will stay in hospital for 48 hours, meaning the Spaniard's hopes of making it on the grid at Brno are seriously in doubt.

Dr. Xavier Mir, who operated on Marquez, said: "Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room.

"The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient.

"An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation.

"The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body.

"Unfortunately, an over stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time."

The first two races of the delayed 2020 season were won by Fabio Quartararo.