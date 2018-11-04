English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Marquez claims win at Sepang after Rossi crash

By
Marc Marquez wins ninth grand prix of the season
Marc Marquez wins ninth grand prix of the season

Sepang, November 4: Marc Marquez claimed victory at the Malaysia Grand Prix after Valentino Rossi dramatically crashed out of the lead on Sunday (November 4).

Rossi looked set to see out a win at Sepang before incredibly going down with four laps remaining.

That gifted Marquez – the world champion – the lead and the Repsol Honda rider closed out his ninth win of the season comfortably.

The grand prix win was the 70th of Marquez's career in all classes, sitting fifth on the all-time list and with Mike Hailwood (76) in his sights.

Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) and Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) made up the podium and Rossi finished 18th in the race, which was brought forward due to forecast rain.

Rossi got the perfect start from the front row, leading into turn one before quickly beginning to dominate.

Marquez – who claimed pole but was handed a six-place grid penalty – worked his way through from seventh before starting to pile the pressure on Rossi, with no other rider able to match the pace of the leading duo.

Just as Rossi appeared set for his first win of the season, the Italian Movistar Yamaha rider went down at turn one with four laps remaining to gift Marquez the lead and victory.

IN THE POINTS:

1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

2. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +1.898secs

3. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +2.474s

4. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +4.667s

5. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +6.190s

6. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +11.248s

7. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +15.611s

8. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) +19.009s

9. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +22.921s

10. Hafizh Syahrin (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +26.919s

11. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) +29.503s

12. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) +30.933s

13. Stefan Bradl (LCR Honda) +35.322s

14. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +37.912s

15. Bradley Smith (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +39.675s

TITLE STANDINGS:

1. Marc Marquez - 321

2. Andrea Dovizioso - 220

3. Valentino Rossi - 195

4. Maverick Vinales - 193

5. Alex Rins - 149

1. Repsol Honda - 427

2. Movistar Yamaha - 388

3. Ducati - 363

4. Suzuki Ecstar - 282

5. Alma Pramac - 235

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
AUS 152/10 (38.1 vs SA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue