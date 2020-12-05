Marc Marquez facing further treatment after infection in fracture

Marquez has been out of action since July after suffering the injury in the 2020 opener in Jerez as he began his bid for a fifth straight title.

The Repsol Honda superstar fell off his bike while in the lead at the Spanish Grand Prix, retiring from the race, and then failed to start as he attempted a remarkable return at the next event.

Marquez faces six-months lay-off after undergoing third operation

Marquez, who had never previously missed a MotoGP race in his career, underwent two operations on his arm, but his recovery remained slow.

Although Marquez abandoned plans for a 2020 return early in November - when two races of the since-ended campaign remained - he had further surgery this week due to "the slow healing of the humerus bone, which has not improved with specific shock wave treatment", his team reported.

The "uneventful" procedure in Madrid on Thursday saw the plate in his arm removed and replaced.

However, Honda added on Saturday "the cultures obtained during the pseudarthrosis surgery have confirmed that there was a previous infection in the fracture".

Marc Marquez’s post-operative situation has been deemed satisfactory by his team. Cultures obtained during surgery have confirmed that there was a previous infection, which will see Marquez undergo specific antibiotic treatment in the coming weeks. https://t.co/uxrXoIkOjS — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) December 5, 2020

Marquez will remain in hospital in Madrid for the coming weeks to undergo the specific antibiotic treatment.

Marquez said in November, when announcing the premature end to his season: "It's time to continue with the recovery. Thanks for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021."

(With MotoGP/Omnisport inputs)