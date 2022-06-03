Marc Marquez undergoes successful surgery; Stage set for Catalan GP: Quartararo renews Yamaha deal

The Spaniard, who finished 10th at the Italian GP in Mugello had decided to take a short breal form competitive action post-surgry.

His medical team have deemed the operation a success as Marquez's recovery begins.

VR46 still on front row as Di Giannantonio grabs pole; Marquez to undergo surgery

As per a Repsol Honda media release, lasting three hours, Dr Joaquin Sanchez Sotelo and his team performed a humeral osteotomy. The surgery was deemed a success without complications by Dr Sanchez Sotelo as Marquez entered the post-operative stage of his treatment at the Mayo Clinic.

Marquez will remain in the US for the coming days to guarantee his immediate post-operative recovery before returning to Spain to continue his treatment plan.

"Today we had the opportunity to operate on the right humerus of Mr. Marc Marquez. The procedure was completed in approximately three hours. Despite the complexity of the procedure, the final outcome was satisfactory. Surgery consisted in removing the proximal two screws of the posterior plate previously placed by Dr. Samuel Antuña on December of 2020, followed by a rotational humeral osteotomy," said Dr Sanchez , MD PhD, Chair of the Division of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, Mayo Clinic.

"Such procedure involves creating a transverse cut of the humeral bone to rotate the humerus along its long axis. The amount of rotation performed today was approximately 30 degrees of external rotation. The humerus was stabilized in the new position using an anterior plate with multiple screws. Surgery was completed uneventfully. We would like to wish Mr Marquez a swift recovery and a successful return to his professional career," he added.

Meanwhile, the MotoGP action continues at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona for Catalan GP, the ninth round of 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship.

The tone and tenor for the Catalan GP was set at the pre-event press conference which saw defending champion and Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) joined by closest challenger and home hero Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), three-time MotoGP race winner Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) and Mugello victor Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to talk about the weekend ahead.

Quartararo signs fresh Yamaha deal

Defending champion Quartararo was upbeat in the pre-event presser after signing a fresh two-year deal with Yamaha.

"I'm really happy to announce to all of you that I will stay with Yamaha for two more years. In the past, moving up to MotoGP with Yamaha and later to the Factory team were no-brainers. Yamaha believed in me from the very beginning, and that is something I do not take lightly. But that being said, this new agreement was a big decision. I'm at a great point in my career, so I took a bit more time taking this decision to be sure," said the Frenchman after putting pen to papers to the new deal which will keep tied with the Japanese manufacturer till the end of 2024 MotoGP season.

The lights will glow off for the Catalan GP on Sunday at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Indian audience can catch all the action live on Eurosport channel.