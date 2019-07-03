Marquez aiming for a perfect ten in Germany

Bengaluru, July 3: Nine in a row is how Marc Marquez of the Repsol Honda Team arrives into one of his best venues -- the Sachsenring -- for the ninth round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship.

A region that has a long racing history, it has been reigned by Marquez in every class the Spaniard has competed in since 2010, with his success there often a pivotal part of his own history. Leading ahead of the summer break is a good prize and, although Marquez can't cede the lead in the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, he can extend it and head into the break with a firmer hold on the top.

One venue earlier this season had hosted Marquez supremacy before 2019, however...and then everything went wrong. The Circuit of the Americas and Marquez' crash out the lead show he is not infallible, although the factors contributing to that crash, he says, are understood and overcome. So can it happen again? Or can he be beaten?

Can Marquez be beaten in Germany or is he infallible? Tune in on Sunday (July 7) as the tight Sachsenring welcomes back both the King of the Ring and those gunning for his crown. The race starts at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST).

Vinales challenge Two of the key challengers last season could prove true again. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) arrives flying high from his stunning win at the TT Circuit Assen, and the Sachsenring saw him take a podium last year. Yamaha have also come closest to deposing Marquez recently when Jonas Folger also took the fight to the reigning champion in an incredible rookie ride in 2017. And Vinales' team-mate Valentino Rossi beat him to second in 2018 and has winning form there, as he does everywhere. Quartararo in form Despite a recent tough run for the 'Doctor', it was a sublime roll of form earlier in the year and everything can switch again in an instant. That's certainly proved true for Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) since his heartbreak in Jerez, and the French rookie now has two premier class podiums to his name despite still recovering from arm pump surgery. Dovizioso closes in Andrea Dovizioso is that man more than any other as it stands, as he remains the man closest to Marquez in the Championship. In the Dutch TT, however, the gap increased once again as he missed out on the podium. Can Germany see him close in a little? Traditionally it's a tougher track for the red machines, but anything can happen in such close racing Impeccable Rins One man who could be a very interesting question mark is Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar). Qualifying woes were nowhere to be found at Assen, and the Spaniard got a great start to lead the way...and then crashed. But before the blip Rins' points scoring run has been impeccable and previously it was Germany last season the Suzuki rider last failed to score.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)