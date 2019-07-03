Marquez aiming for a perfect ten in Germany

Vinales challenge
Two of the key challengers last season could prove true again. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) arrives flying high from his stunning win at the TT Circuit Assen, and the Sachsenring saw him take a podium last year.
Yamaha have also come closest to deposing Marquez recently when Jonas Folger also took the fight to the reigning champion in an incredible rookie ride in 2017. And Vinales' team-mate Valentino Rossi beat him to second in 2018 and has winning form there, as he does everywhere.
Quartararo in form
Despite a recent tough run for the 'Doctor', it was a sublime roll of form earlier in the year and everything can switch again in an instant.
That's certainly proved true for Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) since his heartbreak in Jerez, and the French rookie now has two premier class podiums to his name despite still recovering from arm pump surgery.
Dovizioso closes in
Andrea Dovizioso is that man more than any other as it stands, as he remains the man closest to Marquez in the Championship.
In the Dutch TT, however, the gap increased once again as he missed out on the podium. Can Germany see him close in a little? Traditionally it's a tougher track for the red machines, but anything can happen in such close racing
Impeccable Rins
One man who could be a very interesting question mark is Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar). Qualifying woes were nowhere to be found at Assen, and the Spaniard got a great start to lead the way...and then crashed.
But before the blip Rins' points scoring run has been impeccable and previously it was Germany last season the Suzuki rider last failed to score.