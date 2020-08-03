Marquez all set to return at Czech MotoGP

Bengaluru, August 3: After missing the Andalucia GP, MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is all set to comeback at the Czech Grand Prix to be held at the Brno circuit on Sunday (August 9).

A broken humerus in a dramatic Spanish GP put paid to the Repsol Honda Team rider's first two chances to score points in 2020, despite a superhuman effort in a couple of sessions in the Andalucia GP to come back and fight for some.

But two weeks on, Marquez' impressive ability to even ride the bike at a competitive level just days after surgery say the reigning champion may well be managing more than that in Czechia. What can he do now? And what will he be aiming to do?

Fast, undulating corners cut through the forested hillsides the Automotodrom Brno calls home, and they are ready to host the third round of FIM MotoGP World Championship.

Tune in for the first of a triple-header blockbuster of race weekends as we head east from Jerez to the hills of Moravia. Can Marquez start to play catch up? Or have the likes of Fabio Quartararo already bolted?

And remember, there are now 12 premier class races left in 2020, with another Grand Prix in Europe just added.

MotoGP to have one more race in Europe; 3 GP's cancelled

Long season It is likely unrealistic, although many have been wrong before, to expect Marquez to fight for the win just yet, but it is most definitely realistic to start looking at the long game. The season remains extensive despite the delays and cancellations obliged by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and there is definitely time. The question just remains as to whose side it is on. Quartararo, the man to beat It has been quite the start to the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship and a clean sweep for Quartararo with the Petronas Yamaha SRT rider making it two-out-of-two. The Frenchman's two races in Jerez were pitch perfect and within tenths of each other, his gap at the front comfortable and he is definitely the man to beat as the MotoGP caravan arrives at Brno. Undaunted Dovi Looking at the last few Czech GPs, the man third overall - Andrea Dovizioso - should allow himself a spring in his step on the return to Brno. A win in 2018 and second place last year speak well of his chances, and something that may well be crucial to the likes of 'Undaunted Dovi' is the familiar territory the Ducati rider is returning to. Yamaha challenge For Marquez on the comeback, there is good news too - as is the fact that Dovizioso leads the pencilled in expectations, because it was Yamaha who bit first in Jerez. Them fighting each other only buys the reigning champion time, and Yamaha's last win at the track came in 2015 as now-test rider Jorge Lorenzo put in a lights-to-flag special.