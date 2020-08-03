Marquez all set to return at Czech MotoGP

Long season
It is likely unrealistic, although many have been wrong before, to expect Marquez to fight for the win just yet, but it is most definitely realistic to start looking at the long game.
The season remains extensive despite the delays and cancellations obliged by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and there is definitely time. The question just remains as to whose side it is on.
Quartararo, the man to beat
It has been quite the start to the 2020 FIM MotoGP World Championship and a clean sweep for Quartararo with the Petronas Yamaha SRT rider making it two-out-of-two.
The Frenchman's two races in Jerez were pitch perfect and within tenths of each other, his gap at the front comfortable and he is definitely the man to beat as the MotoGP caravan arrives at Brno.
Undaunted Dovi
Looking at the last few Czech GPs, the man third overall - Andrea Dovizioso - should allow himself a spring in his step on the return to Brno.
A win in 2018 and second place last year speak well of his chances, and something that may well be crucial to the likes of 'Undaunted Dovi' is the familiar territory the Ducati rider is returning to.
Yamaha challenge
For Marquez on the comeback, there is good news too - as is the fact that Dovizioso leads the pencilled in expectations, because it was Yamaha who bit first in Jerez.
Them fighting each other only buys the reigning champion time, and Yamaha's last win at the track came in 2015 as now-test rider Jorge Lorenzo put in a lights-to-flag special.