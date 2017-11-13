Marquez takes centrestage in awards ceremony

Bengaluru, November 13: Youngest ever four-time world champion Marc Marquez took the centrestage in the FIM MotoGP World Championship awards ceremony which followed the final race of the season in Valencia on Sunday (November 12) night as curtains came down on another exciting season in which title race went down to the wire.

The 24-year-old who became MotoGP champion in his debut season in 2013 and defended it a year later.

Though the Spaniard ceded the crown to compatriot Jorge Lorenzo in 2015, he won back-to-back titles again in 2016 and 2017. In all, now he has won six world titles including one apiece in Moto2 (2012) and 125cc (2010).

The Repsol Honda rider received the trophy from FIM President Vito Ippolito and MotoGP commercial rights holder Dorna Sports' CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), who was the only title challenger to Marquez before crashing with five laps to go in the Valencia Grand Prix, and Maverick Vinales (Yamaha) also collected their runner-up and third-place finish trophies in the FIM World Championship series.

The MotoGP Rookie of the Year award was presented to Valencia GP podium finisher Johann Zarco of Monster Yamaha Tech 3, with the Frenchman also taking the title of top Independent Team rider in 2017 following a stunning campaign.

The BMW M Award for best qualifier went to Marquez for the fifth year in a row while Honda took the Constructors title as the dust is settled and the cava flows free, until Tuesday (November 14) sees the engines fire up once more as testing begins for 2018.

Other awards

Moto2

Champion: Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS)

Rookie of the year: Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46)

Pole of Poles: Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS)

Moto 3

Champion: Joan Mir (Leopard Racing)

Rookie of the year: Ayumu Sasaki (SIC Racing Team)

Pole of Poles: Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini)