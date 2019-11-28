English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on right shoulder

By
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez underwent a surgery similar to the one performed on his left shoulder last year.

Bengaluru, November 28: With his most successful premier class season to date finished, FIM MotoGP World Championship winner Marc Marquez underwent a successful surgery for his shoulder injury at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus-Quiron.

The operation was performed by doctors Xavier Mir, Victor Marlet and Teresa Marlet, all part of ICATME (the Catalan Institute of Traumatology and Sports Medicine).

After experiencing some discomfort with his right shoulder, and after his crash at the Jerez Test, the Repsol Honda Team rider decided to have the operation as a preventative measure after medical consultation.

Similar surgery

Similar surgery

The surgery is similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature.

Marquez will be discharged within the next 48 hoursand the Spaniard will then begin his recovery and winter training in preparation for the Sepang Test at home in Cervera.

Positive update

Positive update

There was a positive update in the latest statement released by his Repsol Honda team.

"After experiencing some discomfort with his right shoulder, and after his crash at the Jerez test, the Repsol Honda Team rider elected to have the operation as a preventative measure after medical consultation," the statement read, under a headline confirming it had been a success.

Less aggressive

Less aggressive

"The operation is similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature.

"Marquez will be discharged within the next 48 hours. He will then begin his recovery and winter training in preparation for the Sepang test at home in Cervera," the Repsol Honda statement added.

Relief to fans

Relief to fans

Successful shoulder surgery for @marcmarquez93. He'll be out of hospital soon and then the road to the Sepang Test begins," the Repsol Honda team tweeted from their official handle as well much to the relief of his fans.

Marquez's latest injury comes after he damaged his left shoulder in 2018 and was in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 2019 season.

(With inputs from Repsol Honda Media)

More MARC MARQUEZ News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 28, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue