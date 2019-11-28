Marquez undergoes successful surgery on right shoulder

Similar surgery

The surgery is similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature.

Marquez will be discharged within the next 48 hoursand the Spaniard will then begin his recovery and winter training in preparation for the Sepang Test at home in Cervera.

There was a positive update in the latest statement released by his Repsol Honda team.

"After experiencing some discomfort with his right shoulder, and after his crash at the Jerez test, the Repsol Honda Team rider elected to have the operation as a preventative measure after medical consultation," the statement read, under a headline confirming it had been a success.

Successful shoulder surgery for @marcmarquez93. He'll be out of hospital soon and then the road to the Sepang Test begins," the Repsol Honda team tweeted from their official handle as well much to the relief of his fans.

Marquez's latest injury comes after he damaged his left shoulder in 2018 and was in a race against time to be fit for the start of the 2019 season.