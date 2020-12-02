English
Mick Schumacher makes F1 move and signs for Haas

By Tom Webber
Mick Schumacher
Michael Schumacher's son Mick, who leads the Formula Two title race, will drive for Haas in Formula One from next year.

London, December 2: Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time Formula One champion Michael, has signed a multi-year deal with Haas, the team have confirmed.

News of the 21-year-old's move to F1 had been expected, with Haas announcing the signature of Nikita Mazepin on Tuesday.

Schumacher has now joined Mazepin in a new-look line-up for 2021 as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen move on.

Nikita Mazepin signs multi-year Haas contract

The new Haas pair have been Formula Two title rivals this year, as Prema Racing's Schumacher leads the standings by 14 points with one round remaining.

Mazepin, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, is third, 43 points back.

