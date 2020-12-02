Mick Schumacher makes F1 move and signs for Haas

News of the 21-year-old's move to F1 had been expected, with Haas announcing the signature of Nikita Mazepin on Tuesday.

Schumacher has now joined Mazepin in a new-look line-up for 2021 as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen move on.

The new Haas pair have been Formula Two title rivals this year, as Prema Racing's Schumacher leads the standings by 14 points with one round remaining.

Mazepin, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, is third, 43 points back.