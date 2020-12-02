Mick Schumacher 'simply speechless' but always believed F1 dream would come true

Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael, has agreed a multi-year deal with Haas from 2021.

The 21-year-old joins Nikita Mazepin in a new-look line-up for next season as Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen move on.

Schumacher won the Formula Three title in 2018 and leads the Formula Two standings this year, with an eventual move to the elite championship long anticipated.

Mick Schumacher makes F1 move and signs for Haas

That promotion was finally confirmed on Wednesday (December 2), with a delighted Schumacher also referencing his father as he reflected on the deal.

"The prospect of being on the Formula One grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless," Schumacher said in a Haas statement.

"I would like to thank Haas, Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything.

"I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula One.

"A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career.

"I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas and them."

Schumacher added on Twitter he "couldn't be happier", with Michael sharing his son's post with clapping emojis.