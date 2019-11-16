English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Miller plays down Ducati swap rumours

By
Jack Miller
Amid talk he could be swapping teams with Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller played down the speculation.

Bengaluru, November 16: Jack Miller insists he has heard nothing more than "rumours" that he might swap teams with Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci next year.

Miller, 24, has four podium finishes with Alma Pramac Racing this FIM MotoGP World Championship season, sitting eighth in the riders' standings, 27 points behind Petrucci.

Amid talk the pair could be swapping teams ahead of 2020, Miller – fourth fastest in Valencia Grand Prix practice on Friday – played down the speculation.

Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo takes honours in practice session

The Australian said, according to MotoGP.com: "There have been rumours around for the last weeks, but I haven't heard anything about them yet."

Miller could be set to contend for his second MotoGP victory and first since 2016 after a fine showing in practice, which was led by Petronas Yamaha SRT's Fabio Quartararo.

The Frenchman's time of one minute, 30.735 seconds saw him lead the pack ahead of Maverick Vinales and world champion Marc Marquez.

While Quartararo – who is sixth in the riders' standings – was pleased, the 20-year-old said his team had work to do if he was going to secure a first MotoGP victory on Sunday.

"It feels good to make such an improvement from one year ago at the test when I was in P17," he said on Yamaha's website.

"It shows our progress and it's a reward for our effort, and we'll continue to work in the same way going forward.

"We know that time attacks are one of our strengths, but we're not quite there yet on race pace. We need to work on the bike and find a good strategy to improve tomorrow.

"We're not far away, but we'll try our best tonight to find the issues and fix them."

More JACK MILLER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BAN 150, 172/6 (50.0) vs IND 493/6 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue