Moto2 rider Fenati suspended over brake-grabbing incident

By
Romano Fenati is in the eye of a storm.
Romano Fenati is in the eye of a storm. Image: Twitter

Misano, September 12: Moto2 rider Romano Fenati was suspended by Italian Motorcycling Federation (FMI) and had his licence revoked after he shocked the sport by grabbing a rival's brake lever while racing at speed in the San Marino GP on Sunday (September 9).

The 22-year-old's contract with the Marinelli Snipers team had already been terminated following the astonishing incident at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit.

"Romano Fenati... is suspended from all sporting activity with consequent withdrawal of his racing licence," said the FMI's federal tribunal in a statement. It did not give any dates for the length of the suspension.

Fenati has also been summoned to appear before an FMI disciplinary hearing on Friday (September 14).

The Italian was disqualified on the spot and barred from the next two races after he leaned across and grabbed the brake of Stefano Manzi in a the 200kph incident.

Moto2 is a feeder series one rung below the main MotoGP class in the FIM World Championship series.

Fenati apologised for the incident, describing it as a "disgraceful gesture."

He later told Italian media that he would finish his studies.

"Now, I'm going back to school," he said. "With a cool head, I say that I will not race anymore, but I do not really know how I would see myself in five years.

"At the moment, I just want to put all this behind me."

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 11:24 [IST]
