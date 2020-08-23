MotoGP 2020: Oliveira and KTM Tech 3 claim first win with double overtake on final turn

MotoGP 2020: Pol on pole! Espargaro and KTM to start from the front for first time



A scary crash for Maverick Vinales led to the second successive electrifying race at the Red Bull Ring being red flagged with 12 laps remaining.

Pole-sitter Pol Espargaro, who collided with Oliveira after leading much of the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, became embroiled in a last-lap battle with Jack Miller for the victory.

However, Oliveira snuck through at the last to become the first Portuguese rider to win in the premier class, with Miller and Espargaro finishing second and third respectively.

Joan Mir shone in the first half of the race and got away well from pole at the restart after Vinales was forced to jump off his Monster Energy Yamaha bike at in excess of 220 kilometres per hour due to brake failure.

Mir soon started to struggle for grip and Miller, who was in hospital with a shoulder injury on Saturday following a crash in FP3, took control of things until Espargaro got past him with six laps to go.

They were both stunned at the death by Oliveira, as he became the third new winner of 2020 and topped the podium in the 900th premier class race

With reigning champion Marc Marquez ruled out for another two to three months, championship leader Fabio Quartararo finished 13th and saw his advantage at the summit cut to just three points.

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso is his closest rival but was unable to replicate his win last weekend and took fifth behind Mir.

TOP 10

1. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) 2. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) +0.316s 3. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +0.540s 4. Joan Mir (Suzuki Ecstar) +0.641s 5. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.414s 6. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +1.450s 7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +1.864s 8. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +4.150s 9. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +4.517s 10. Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) +5.068s

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

Riders 1. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) 70 2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 67 3. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) 56) 4. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) 49 5. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) 48

Teams 1. Petronas Yamaha 102 2. Monster Energy Yamaha 93 3. Ducati 92 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 84 5. Suzuki Ecstar 73

WHAT'S NEXT?

After racing over three straight weekends, the riders are not back in action until the first of a double-header at Misano on September 13.

