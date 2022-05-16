MotoGP analysis: Bastianini's flawless triumph at French GP

Another 25-point haul at the French GP saw the Gresini Racing rider move to within eight points of the top of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship, taking another Independent Team win and make quite a statement.

After he and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) had escaped to make it a duel for supremacy at Le Mans, the Beast struck for the lead and it was not long after that that Pecco slid out of contention.

French GP: Brilliant Bastianini wins as Bagnaia crashes

Meanwhile, Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) maintained it as a Borgo Panigale 1-2, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro making it three premier class rostrums on the spin for the Noale factory for the first time ever, just denying home hero and reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

The atmosphere in the circuit hit fever pitch as riders revved up for the start of Round 7 of the 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship and it was Miller who got the perfect launch from the line to take the holeshot ahead of Bastianini, who pushed his way through from the second row.

Bagnaia was in third with Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins and Joan Mir split by Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) in P5. A poor start from Aleix Espargaro saw him drop to seventh, while Quartararo also went backwards, the Frenchman initially swallowed up by a number of riders before starting to make progress forward.

On Lap 17, the fight for victory sparked into life as Bastianini began to swarm all over the back of Bagnaia out front, the GP21 locked on for a few laps to heap on some pressure.

The Beast, as he is known in the paddock circles, then made his first move at the Dunlop Chicane and the two went wheel-to-wheel up until Turn 6, with Bagnaia posting a classy riposte. The fight was not over though, with Bastianini forcing an error from his Ducati counterpart at Garage Vert as Pecco ran it wide.

From there, Bastianini just had to keep it steady to bring home his third victory of the year, while Miller was comfortable in second. Attentions switched the remaining podium place, with home fans willing on world champion Quartararo in the closing laps.

He closed and closed and closed but he could never quite get close enough to the Aprilia ahead, with Aleix Espargaro denying the fairytale French ending but continued the Noale dream.

Zarco made moves to get back towards the front, coming home fifth despite that tougher start. Marquez rounded out the top six, while Nakagami put in a very solid seventh place finish.

Despite missing a wing from the early stages, Binder claimed P8.

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and Maverick Vinales both claimed top 10 results in encouraging performances.

That is a wrap on the French GP and it was certainly a race to remember, with the crowd an incredible protagonist too. Next up for MotoGP is the Tuscan beauty of Mugello on May 29, where we are sure to see even more twists and turns in this fascinating 2022 FIM MotoGP World Championship

