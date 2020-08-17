MotoGP analysis: How Dovizioso won amidst huge drama at the Red Bull Ring

Bengaluru, August 17: Andrea Dovizioso played his cards and his race to perfection in the Austrian Grand Prix, overhauling an early lead for Jack Miller to take over at the front and then pull the pin for Ducati's 50th premier class win, keeping the marque's 100 per cent record at the Red Bull Ring intact.

Miller looked set to take second until the last two corners, with the Australian then heading ever-so-slightly wide and having his pocket picked by Team Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir.

The Spaniard therefore took second and was on the premier class podium for the first time.

The headlines were dominated, however, by an earlier incident that brought out the Red Flag.

With Dorna Sports inputs, myKhel.com looks at how Dovizioso prevailed amidst huge drama at the Red Bull Ring.

Terrible luck Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco were almost side by side on the straight, and as they got on the anchors into Turn 3, the duo came into contact and both went down. What unfolded next was terrible luck followed by incredible luck. Zarco and Morbidelli's bikes careered towards Turn 4 and both bikes hit the air-fence, thankfully slowing them down, but the speed of the crash was such that the machines headed into the path of the riders that were coming into and out of Turn 3. Red Flag Maverick Vinales and Yamaha team-mate Valentino Rossi were the two in the firing line and somehow, the two errant bikes missed the two factory Yamaha riders. Morbidelli's bike shot through the gap between Vinales and Rossi, missing the nine-time world champion by a matter of inches, with Zarco's bike narrowly avoiding Vinales. The debris and aftermath brought out the Red Flag, with Zarco on his feet immediately and going to check on the stricken Morbidelli. First podium for Mir A four-way battle for the race initially became three later. Dovizioso vs Miller vs Mir, with Brno winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) over two seconds back in fourth but the South African producing another fine ride. Miller's defensive line took him wide on the exit and Mir swept through to steal that second place, denying the Australian as he took his first MotoGP podium on the second step. Ducati milestone Dovizioso took the chequered flag just ahead of Mir and Miller them to claim his third Red Bull Ring victory, and Ducati's 50th MotoGP win. It is now time to reset and reload to attack at the Red Bull Ring once again next weekend for the Styrian GP. Thankfully and most importantly, with everyone okay after that huge crash, and thoughts all with those who were involved in the scary incident.