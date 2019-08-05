English
MotoGP analysis: How Marquez reached 50 not out!

By
Marc Marquez
Another masterclass from Marc Marquez saw the world champion enter the record books with his 50th premier class win.

Bengaluru, August 5: MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) took an impressive win in the Czech Grand Prix , taking the holeshot from pole after a dramatic downpour had delayed the start as the field waited for conditions to improve.

Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) shot up into second to take his fifth podium of the year, with Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) completing the rostrum for podium number two this season. He was the top Independent Team rider.

Another masterclass from Marquez saw the number 93 enter the record books once more with his 50th premier class win.

The riders will be aiming to stop it become number 51 in Austria, with the action kicking off at the Red Bull Ring in under a weeks' time.

But first, a Brno test on Monday!

Rain delay

Rain delay

After a rain shower, a delay and the Quick Start Procedure, it was Marquez who shot off the line first to immediately take the lead, with Dovizioso slicing up into second as Johann Zarco (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Miller found themselves struggling a little more with grip.

Initially, it became a four rider fight with Marquez, Dovizioso, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Miller creating a gap over just over a second back to Pol Espargaro (Red Bull Factory Racing), who had Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) for close company.

Dovizioso back in the mix

Dovizioso back in the mix

With 10 laps to go, fourth place Miller had dropped 1.5 off the race leader, with Marquez' lead over second-placed Dovizioso creeping up over the half-second mark.

It didn't seem to faze the seven-time Champion though, as from then on, no one could keep the Honda man's pace

Miller on the move

Miller on the move

That meant it boiled down to a race for second and third between Dovizioso, Rins and Miller with five laps remaining.

Rins closed Doviziso down slightly but soon, it was the Suzuki under attack instead. Miller smelt blood and the Australian set his sights onto the back of Rins' GSX-RR.

Podium finish

Podium finish

With two laps left, he went for it at Turn 1 but the blue machine fought back up the inside. No matter, Miller got the job done a few seconds later at Turn 5 and with Rins clearly struggling with his tyres, the Spaniard gave up the ghost.

Up the road, Marquez was out of sight as he took victory number six of the year. 63 points is now his advantage heading to Austria, over Dovizioso, who returned to the podium for the first time since Mugello just behind him.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:19 [IST]
