MotoGP analysis: How Miller won a thriller at Le Mans

Thriller Miller
If you like your Sunday afternoons to be packed with pulsating drama and unrelenting action, then it does not get any better than the 2021 SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France.
No mistakes were made from the race leading Australian and after banishing the early season demons in Jerez, Miller now sits just 16 points away from the title lead.
Zarco returns to podium
Zarco returned to the podium following a trickier couple of races in Portugal and Spain.
He and Quartararo make it two Frenchman on the podium at the French GP - not bad from the latter who underwent arm pump surgery after the Spanish GP and faced heartbreak at the venue in the wet last year.
Quartararo hold nerve
On Lap 12, Quartararo dived through the long-lap penalty lane but still came out in P2.
By the last lap, Quartararo's gap to Francesco Bagnaia was 3.4sec, so he too should comfortably - relatively speaking - held onto a rostrum finish.
Breathtaking race
In the end, it was another absolutely breathtaking MotoGP race, -- the first flag-to-flag in four years.
After five races, it is Quartararo, who is leading the way from Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller.