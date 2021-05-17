MotoGP analysis: How Miller won a thriller at Le Mans

Afrer the Jerez win, Miller's latest heroics at the French MotoGP (SHARK Grand Prix de France) was a flag-to-flag spectacular that saw him come out on top, overcoming two Long Lap penalties to become the first Australian since Casey Stoner in 2012 to win back-to-back races in the premier class.

In the pre-event press conference Miller had said that he had a score to settle with Le Mans, and the Australian rider did precisely that.

Miller wins again at frantic French Grand Prix after Marquez falls from first

Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) hunted down compatriot Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in the latter stages to take second place, with the French riders completing the podium on home turf and Quartararo now back in the points lead to boot.

An unbelievable race in northern France sees the top four in the title race sit just 16 points apart.

Next up is the spectacular Italian GP at the Mugello circuit on May 30.. Don't forget, it's the Ducati home turf! Watch out!

Thriller Miller If you like your Sunday afternoons to be packed with pulsating drama and unrelenting action, then it does not get any better than the 2021 SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France. No mistakes were made from the race leading Australian and after banishing the early season demons in Jerez, Miller now sits just 16 points away from the title lead. Zarco returns to podium Zarco returned to the podium following a trickier couple of races in Portugal and Spain. He and Quartararo make it two Frenchman on the podium at the French GP - not bad from the latter who underwent arm pump surgery after the Spanish GP and faced heartbreak at the venue in the wet last year. Quartararo hold nerve On Lap 12, Quartararo dived through the long-lap penalty lane but still came out in P2. By the last lap, Quartararo's gap to Francesco Bagnaia was 3.4sec, so he too should comfortably - relatively speaking - held onto a rostrum finish. Breathtaking race In the end, it was another absolutely breathtaking MotoGP race, -- the first flag-to-flag in four years. After five races, it is Quartararo, who is leading the way from Bagnaia, Zarco and Miller.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)