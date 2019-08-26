MotoGP analysis: How Rins beat Marquez with a final corner stunner at Silverstone

Bengaluru, August 26: Alex Rins of Team Suzuki Ecstar became the sixth different winner at Silverstone in the last six races at the Silverstone track in a stunning British Grand Prix, timing it to perfection to sweep past reigning champion Marc Marquez at the final corner and make it two last-second defeats for the number 93 in as many races.

A duel from almost the first to last, the race is the equal fourth closest premier class finish - and one very much written straight into the history books.

Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) completed the podium and closed in in the latter stages, but the battle remained Marquez vs Rins to the line.

After a truly history-making stunner of a showdown it is over to Misano.

Marquez' advantage has increased once again, but it's twice in a row the reigning champion has been pipped to the post on race day.

Will it continue on the Riviera di Rimini? Find out in three weeks time.

Storming start Marquez got a storming start from pole, streaking away from the line as Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) slotted into second but some huge drama hit just behind. A crash for Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) saw the rookie slide out and unfortunately for the man behind him, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), the stricken bike was unavoidable. The Italian hit the Yamaha and both machines and men slid out into the run off, out of the British GP. Cutting gap That left Marquez, Rossi and Rins at the head of the race, and the number 42 wasted no time attacking the ‘Doctor' for second, tagging right on to the rear of Marquez as soon as he was past. From there the two began to pull away, and Rossi was left with team-mate Vinales to contend with as the number 12 plowed past Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) and started to cut down the gap. Duel to the end And so it came down to a duel to the end, and what a duel it was. The two remained tagged together as the laps ticked down and everything was set up to perfection for a final lap showdown, although the Suzuki rider had a wobble at Turn 9 after a look behind to check on the approaching Vinales. Regrouping quickly, Rins then took another nibble on the penultimate lap, getting past Marquez for just about a corner before the reigning champion struck back...and then came a dress rehearsal of sorts. Fourth closest win The win was the fourth closest in premier class history, Rins' second of the season and the first time the gloves have come off for the number 42 in a last lap fight for a premier class victory. 40 years since Sheene vs Roberts was split by 0.030, Rins beat Marquez by just 0.013.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)