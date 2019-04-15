MotoGP analysis: How Rins registered his first victory

Two in a row for Rossi

Rossi held firm as the laps ticked on, but it seemed the Suzuki behind had something in his pocket.

The ‘Doctor' threw everything at it. Cutting the gap on the final lap there were bitten fingernails as the Jaws music echoed around the track and Rossi closed in, but Rins remained steadfast.

Rossi's hard-pushed second place makes it twice in a row on the podium for him.

Rins holds nerves

With just enough margin in the final sector it all came down to holding his nerve and Rins he did, crossing the line just under half a second clear.

Incidentally, he became the first rider to win in Moto3, Moto2and MotoGP at the Circuit of the Americas where, incidentally, he took his first ever Grand Prix win in 2013.

Miller on the love

Miller's visit to parc ferme is his first since his stunning debut premier class win at Assen in 2016.

Miller and Rins were on the chase throughout the race before the latter had the last laugh for Suzuki's first win since Silverstone 2016.

Europe beckons

Some history made and a shake up in the FIm MotoGP World Championship sees us heading to Jerez with Andrea Dovizioso in the lead - and Rossi hot on his heels.

Rins is now third and Marquez drops to fourth after his crash, but the four are all within nine points as Europe beckons.

So get ready for Jerez in three weeks for an all-time classic carnival in Spain.