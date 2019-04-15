MotoGP Raceweek: Rins wins in Texas after Marquez exit

Marquez appeared set to continue his dominance in Austin, only for a seventh straight triumph to slip away when his race came to a premature end on lap nine.

Having started from pole position, the Spaniard was nearly four seconds ahead when he lost control of his Repsol Honda at turn 12, opening the door for the rest of the field.

Valentino Rossi was immediately promoted to first place and the Italian remained out in front until Rins made his move with four laps remaining.

His decision to dive on the inside paid off as he passed the Yamaha, Rossi's attempts to reply only creating the opportunity for the new leader to move clear of his nearest rival.

"He was my idol when I was very young," the talented 23-year-old from Barcelona told BT Sport after his battle with Rossi. "This is an incredible feeling."

Jack Miller finished in third and, while Andrea Dovizioso missed out on the podium, a fourth-place finish allowed him to take over at the top of the overall standings after three races.

Franco Morbidelli and Danilo Petrucci were fifth and sixth respectively, ahead of rookie Fabio Quartararo, Pol Espargaro and Francesco Bagnaia.

Takaaki Nakagami rounded out the top 10 but fellow Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo failed to finish, a mechanical problem ending his hopes of picking up any points during his time in Texas.

IN THE POINTS (TOP 15)

1. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar)

2. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) +0.462secs

3. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) +8.454s

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +9.420s

5. Franco Morbidelli (Movistar Yamaha) +18.021s

6. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) +21.476s

7. Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha) +26.111s

8. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) +29.743s

9. Francesco Bagnaia (Pramac Racing) +30.608s

10. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +31.011s

11. Maverick Vinales (Monster Energy Yamaha) +34.077s

12. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) +34.779s

13. Johann Zarco (KTM) +42.458s

14. Miguel Oliveira (KTM) +44.272s

15. Tito Rabat (Ducati) +44.623s

TITLE STANDINGS

RIDERS

1. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 54

2. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha) 51 (-3)

3. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 49 (-5)

4. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 45 (-11)

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 30 (-15)

CONSTRUCTORS

1. Ducati 84

2. Monster Energy Yamaha 65 (-19)

3. Suzuki Ecstar 57 (-27)

4. Repsol Honda 52 (-32)

5. LCR Honda 41 (-43)