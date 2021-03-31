English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MotoGP and Dorna Sports: 30 and still counting!

By
MotoGP
It's 30 years since Dorna Sports became official commercial rights holder of MotoGP.

Bengaluru, March 31: The 2021 FIM MotoGP Championship is a landmark year for the Dorna Sports as it is the 30th season since it became the commercial rights holder of the event.

In partnership with the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA, Dorna Sports has been running show for literally three decades now.

The 2021 season began with a bang under lights at the Losail International Circuit with the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar where Maverick Vinales reigned supreme.

Qatar GP analysis: How Vinales stunned the desert

With Vinales firing the first salvo, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta sat down to talk about the milestone moment with the official broadcaster celebrating three decades of collaboration and consensus that has seen MotoGP reach incredible new heights.

Evolution since 1992

Evolution since 1992

It's changed a lot, we started when we very young and everything was new. Since 1949 when the FIM MotoGP World Championship started, never has one company managed all the commercial rights. Then we started to make different political agreements between the end of 1991 to 1992, and finally we started in Suzuka in March 1992.

We tried to make an agreement with everyone and that was and is the main aim, from 1992 to today. To involve all the partners: the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA, the teams and everyone; to do things together. And at the same time to improve the races themselves.

Tie-up with partners

Tie-up with partners

For us, without the collaboration between all the parties involved it's impossible to have success. We learned a lot in this relationship and it's also important how they're giving us different sources to try and understand better the position of each other.

That's the only way to improve in our opinion-- taking into consideration all the different opinions and trying to put together the best possibilities we've.

From Suzuka 1992 to Qatar 2021

From Suzuka 1992 to Qatar 2021

Well, when I started I was almost alone, with Manel Arroyo and Jordi Pons! And it's been increasing like that and now we're more than 300 people involved.

It's thanks to everyone who works in Dorna and the agreement with the other parties that MotoGP has improved so much.

Future prospects

Future prospects

We're planning race by race, season by season. The most important right now is to finish the races in Qatar, then Portugal, and try and have races in more normal circumstances as soon as we can.

Then we'll think about 2022. We've never made long plans except the agreements with teams, manufacturers and the FIM. The main aim is to do it every race and every season.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

More MOTOGP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Pant is the new Delhi skipper
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More