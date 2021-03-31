MotoGP and Dorna Sports: 30 and still counting!

Evolution since 1992

It's changed a lot, we started when we very young and everything was new. Since 1949 when the FIM MotoGP World Championship started, never has one company managed all the commercial rights. Then we started to make different political agreements between the end of 1991 to 1992, and finally we started in Suzuka in March 1992.

We tried to make an agreement with everyone and that was and is the main aim, from 1992 to today. To involve all the partners: the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA, the teams and everyone; to do things together. And at the same time to improve the races themselves.

Tie-up with partners

For us, without the collaboration between all the parties involved it's impossible to have success. We learned a lot in this relationship and it's also important how they're giving us different sources to try and understand better the position of each other.

That's the only way to improve in our opinion-- taking into consideration all the different opinions and trying to put together the best possibilities we've.

From Suzuka 1992 to Qatar 2021

Well, when I started I was almost alone, with Manel Arroyo and Jordi Pons! And it's been increasing like that and now we're more than 300 people involved.

It's thanks to everyone who works in Dorna and the agreement with the other parties that MotoGP has improved so much.

Future prospects

We're planning race by race, season by season. The most important right now is to finish the races in Qatar, then Portugal, and try and have races in more normal circumstances as soon as we can.

Then we'll think about 2022. We've never made long plans except the agreements with teams, manufacturers and the FIM. The main aim is to do it every race and every season.